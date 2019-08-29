Craft Corner: Pumpkin Vase

Posted 10:52 AM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, August 29, 2019

With fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about those seasonal decor updates. From festival fall flowers to iconic pumpkins, fall is all about bringing those harvest vibes inside.

Thanks to Michaels, it's easier than ever to celebrate Autumn. From DIY projects to unique decor items, they have everything crafters need to get their home ready for the season.

Start decorating the house by making a pumpkin vase with fall-themed flowers! Here's how it's done:

    1. Start by choosing one of the various craft pumpkins available from Michaels, both in-store and online at Michaels.com.
    2. Using floral cutters, snip the stems from your floral bush, making sure to leave each floral element with about ½” of the stem.
    3. Arrange the floral pieces, leaves, and feathers on top of the pumpkin so that you have an idea where you want them to go.
      • TIP: Use a variety of florals in different sizes, shapes, and colors to make your pumpkin more interesting.
    4. Finally, hot glue each piece into place.

