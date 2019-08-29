Craft Corner: Pumpkin Vase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about those seasonal decor updates. From festival fall flowers to iconic pumpkins, fall is all about bringing those harvest vibes inside.

Thanks to Michaels, it's easier than ever to celebrate Autumn. From DIY projects to unique decor items, they have everything crafters need to get their home ready for the season.

Start decorating the house by making a pumpkin vase with fall-themed flowers! Here's how it's done: