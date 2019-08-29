Free kittens and cats at Kent Co. Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Cats and kittens are being given away until further notice at the Kent Co. Animal Shelter.

All future family members have been spayed and neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. All you have to do is open your arms and home to one, maybe two furry kittens in an effort to make the population at the shelter more manageable.

"We actually have a lot of cats in the back that are waiting to be put up for a adoptions because we don’t have the space to showcase them," said Dr. Kristin Davison with the animal shelter.

Dr. Davison says they've even had to create makeshift cage space for the animals, now hoping to adopt as many cats as possible to help lower the population.

"We have an abundance of cats right now," Dr. Davison said. "We had 115 cats in total (Wednesday), and we normally have about 45-60 cats."

Pet adoptions are ongoing until further notice.