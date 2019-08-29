Lake Michigan beach warnings continue into Thursday

LAKE MICHIGAN – The big lake will be angry for another day as Beach Hazards Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Advisories continue Thursday.

Winds will increase up to 35 miles per hour at times from the southwest during the day, pushing up waves of five to eight feet north of Holland. Waves will be between three and five feet south of Holland. The dangerous swimming conditions are expected at all beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory means more beach erosion and that water forced into channels may flood portions of port towns that are along the channels. Pier decks may be submerged.

Piers facing south will be most susceptible to being swamped by waves. Beaches with most dangerous conditions Thursday will be South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

The advisories are in effect until Thursday evening.