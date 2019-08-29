Michigan House votes to urge indicted lawmaker to resign

Posted 1:03 PM, August 29, 2019

State Rep. Larry Inman (R-Traverse City)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has approved a resolution urging Rep. Larry Inman to resign as he faces federal charges over an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money.

The Republican from the Traverse City area, who was indicted in May, has refused to step down after being kicked out of the Republican caucus and losing his committee assignments.

The resolution, which passed 98-8 Thursday, says Inman’s conduct and statements since the indictment have “drawn ridicule and disgrace” to the House, and have shaken the public’s trust and confidence in the legislative body.

Inman’s attorney, Christopher Cooke, says the vote is “one more punitive action taken before Representative Inman has had a full opportunity to air his side of the story.”

