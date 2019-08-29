Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Cheesecake Factory is set to open inside the Woodland Mall on November 5.

Until then, the restaurant is hoping to bring in roughly 300 new employees.

Positions include prep cooks, like cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers, and hosts.

To apply, head to cakecareers.com.

2. There's a new tasty tater treat coming to HopCat. The popular restaurant is rolling out three new fry flavors next week.

They want your help to determine which one stays on the menu permanently.

Starting on Tuesday, September 3, HopCat will be serving Funnel Cake Fries, Fiesta Fries, and Shakshuka Fries at all of their locations.

Customers will be able to vote on their favorite. HopCat will choose three random voters to win some prizes too.

Visit decidethefries.com for all the details.

3. A West Michigan animal shelter is offering free cats to a good home. The Kent County Animal Shelter is calling the situation urgent because they have a high number of cats and kittens at the shelter right now.

They have all been spayed or neutered and micro-chipped, and are up to date on vaccines.

They just want to make sure they go to a loving home.

For those interested, fill out an application at the shelter located on Fuller in Grand Rapids or online.

4. If you're the kind of person who likes to unwind with a glass of red wine, it might also be boosting your gut health!

A study in The Journal Gastroenterology looks at the effect of beer, cider, wine and spirits on the guy microbiome. Researchers found red wine drinkers have a greater diversity of bacteria living in their guts, which is believed to help with weight loss and lower risk of heart disease.

This doesn't mean you can guzzle wine by the bottle every night. Researchers recommend enjoying one glass every two weeks to reap the health benefits.

5. Many things pair nicely with red wine, but ham flavored candy canes aren't one of them.

Archie McPhee is making this holiday season interesting, with a family dinner-themed line of candy canes featuring the main course, ham.

The yellow and pink striped candies are sold in packs of six on the company's website.

If holiday ham was never your favorite, be sure to check out Archie McPhee's pizza, kale, or mac and cheese candy canes instead.