Nessel opposes do-it-yourself kit for sex assault victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is objecting to a product pitched as a do-it-yourself kit for sexual assault victims.

The MeToo Kit website says the product empowers people to collect evidence “in a setting and timing of their choice.” A price isn’t listed. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says kits are free in Michigan when assault victims seek medical help within five days.

The state says it’s critical that evidence collection adheres to a strict procedure that can stand up in court if charges are filed. The state says a medical exam also includes a check for injuries and disease.

Nessel says the home kit offers “absolutely no benefit.” An email seeking comment from the Brooklyn, New York, company wasn’t immediately answered Thursday.

Michigan is demanding that the product not be sold in the state.