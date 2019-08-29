New photo and sketch released from Kalamazoo credit union robbery

Posted 11:51 AM, August 29, 2019, by
FBI sketch of Kalamazoo Omni Credit Union robbery suspect

FBI sketch of Kalamazoo Omni Credit Union robbery suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police have released new photos in hope of finding an armed robbery suspect who fired shots inside a credit union.

The Omni Credit Union on East Cork Street was robbed Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m.  The suspect, a six-foot tall black man in his 30’s, fired shots while demanding cash from employees. The suspect ran from the scene and police were not able to track him.

Kalamazoo Omni Credit Union robbery suspect

Kalamazoo Omni Credit Union robbery suspect

The FBI has created a sketch based on surveillance photos and witness statements.

Anyone with information should Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.