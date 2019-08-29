× New photo and sketch released from Kalamazoo credit union robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police have released new photos in hope of finding an armed robbery suspect who fired shots inside a credit union.

The Omni Credit Union on East Cork Street was robbed Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m. The suspect, a six-foot tall black man in his 30’s, fired shots while demanding cash from employees. The suspect ran from the scene and police were not able to track him.

The FBI has created a sketch based on surveillance photos and witness statements.

Anyone with information should Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.