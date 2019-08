× No injuries in Caledonia Twp. crash involving box truck

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Police are investigating after a crash involving a car and a box truck Thursday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of M-37 and E Main Street SE in Caledonia Township.

We’re told the driver of a car was at the stoplight on E Main Street SE when it pulled out onto Cherry Valley Avenue SE and collided with a box truck.

Luckily no one was injured.