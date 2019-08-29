× Police say speeding contributed to fatal motorcycle crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 52-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash August 25th.

It happened on Plainfield Avenue N.E., south of 4 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township.

Sheriff’s investigators say Jeffrey Herron was not wearing a helmet at the time of the one-vehicle crash, and they also believe speeding was a factor.

Whether alcohol was involved has not been determined yet, according to police.

Besides sheriff’s deputies, the Plainfield Township Fire Department and Life ambulance also responded to the crash.