Police say speeding contributed to fatal motorcycle crash

Posted 7:38 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, August 29, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 52-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash August 25th.

It happened on Plainfield Avenue N.E., south of 4 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township.

Sheriff’s investigators say Jeffrey Herron was not wearing a helmet at the time of the one-vehicle crash, and they also believe speeding was a factor.

Whether alcohol was involved has not been determined yet, according to police.

Besides sheriff’s deputies, the Plainfield Township Fire Department and Life ambulance also responded to the crash.

