× Report: Founders Brewing majority stake being sold to Spanish company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Company will soon have a new owner, according MiBiz.com.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery is selling a majority stake to Mahou-San Miguel Group, a current minority holder in the company based in Spain, according to the report.

The transaction is expected to be complete in early 2020. The report says that co-founders Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers each will retain a 5-percent stake in the company. The other minority stakeholders are being bought out.

Mahou-San Miguel bought a minority stake in Founders in 2014.

FOX 17 reached out to Founders for a comment and they confirm the MiBiz report and will speak with FOX 17 on Friday.