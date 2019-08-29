× Saranac team to wear No. 2 to remember Skylar Lasby

SARANAC, Mich. —The Saranac community is devastated after hearing of the loss of middle schooler Skylar Lasby, who died after collapsing at football practice with his youth league Wednesday night.

At Thursday night’s game, all the Saranac team will be wearing No. 2 on their helmets at their game against Beal City.

In a matter of hours, nearly every business in downtown Saranac displayed the sign saying “We stand as family.”

It’s clear the community is going to miss Lasby, who Superintendent Jason Smith describes as an energetic, lovable kid who had a lot of friends.

The school has been overwhelmed with support, and says they have resources available for students while they go through the grieving process.