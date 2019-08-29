Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital launches Fit & Health Families program

Posted 8:37 AM, August 29, 2019

ZEELAND, Mich. -- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital has designed a new Fit & Healthy Families program to help families get active together while enjoying nature and learning about healthy nutrition.

The program is being offered for a fall session this September at Outdoor Discovery Center, 4214 56th Street in Holland.

This class gets the whole family involved as we cover topics related to nutrition, health, and wellness in a fun and active way.

The program allows kids and parents to walk trails together, do hands on activities, garden, see live birds of prey, enjoy the parks, and kayak together.

The fall session begins on September 5 and goes through October 24th and meets Thursday evenings at 6-7:30 pm.

The program was designed for elementary aged kids and their families with some flex in that.

The goal of this program is to learn healthy habits as a family by learning how to fuel your body and by getting families outside to find activities they enjoy together.

For more information visit spectrumhealth.org/zeeland and go to classes and events tab or call the community relations department at 616-748-2834.

