Take advantage of “End of Summer” savings at William’s Outlet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to stop staring at the ugly cabinets and rundown vanity in the kitchen. The change of seasons means a change of scenery in your home, and thanks to William's Outlet homeowners can transform their bathrooms and kitchens at affordable prices.

Prices on vanities, cabinets, and so much more are even more affordable during The William's Outlet's Red Dot Sale through August 30. Everything in the store is 50 percent off in addition to the discounts already provided.

The William's Outlet is located at 658 Richmond Street Northwest in Grand Rapids.

To learn more, call (616)-771-0505 or visit thewilliamsoutlet.com.

Also to learn more about their deals, like them on Facebook.