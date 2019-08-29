Take advantage of “End of Summer” savings at William’s Outlet

Posted 11:09 AM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, August 29, 2019

It's time to stop staring at the ugly cabinets and rundown vanity in the kitchen. The change of seasons means a change of scenery in your home, and thanks to William's Outlet homeowners can transform their bathrooms and kitchens at affordable prices.

Prices on vanities, cabinets, and so much more are even more affordable during The William's Outlet's Red Dot Sale through August 30. Everything in the store is 50 percent off in addition to the discounts already provided.

The William's Outlet is located at 658 Richmond Street Northwest in Grand Rapids.

To learn more, call (616)-771-0505 or visit thewilliamsoutlet.com.

Also to learn more about their deals, like them on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.