Tickets for Studio Park’s ‘Listening Room’ now on sale

Posted 4:46 AM, August 29, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tickets to Studio Park’s very own music venue, The Listening Room, go on sale Thursday.

The venue, which holds up to 200 people, plans to host a diverse lineup of local and national artists, ranging in music genres from alternative rock to folk and jazz.

The Listening Room will host four to six live performances each week throughout the year. Concerts will begin in November with many award-winning musicians including David Bazan, Kris Allen, the Verve Pipe, and many more.

Tickets and full line up’s are available here.

