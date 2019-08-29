× Tips to keep kids safe when riding or walking to school

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the kids head back to school, some of them may walk or ride their bikes to call while the weather is still nice.

We were joined in studio with some safety tips to get to and from school safely is East Grand Rapids Public Safety Officer Collin Wallace.

Biking:

Adjust/tighten handlebars, brakes, chain, pedals, etc.

Wear your helmet

Front/Rear blinking lights or multiple reflectors

Stop completely at crosswalks, check both directions

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing

Don’t assume – protect yourself

On the road, same rules as drivers

On the sidewalk, same rules as pedestrian

Walking: