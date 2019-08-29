Tips to keep kids safe when riding or walking to school
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the kids head back to school, some of them may walk or ride their bikes to call while the weather is still nice.
We were joined in studio with some safety tips to get to and from school safely is East Grand Rapids Public Safety Officer Collin Wallace.
Biking:
-
- Adjust/tighten handlebars, brakes, chain, pedals, etc.
- Wear your helmet
- Front/Rear blinking lights or multiple reflectors
- Stop completely at crosswalks, check both directions
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing
- Don’t assume – protect yourself
- On the road, same rules as drivers
- On the sidewalk, same rules as pedestrian
Walking:
-
- Wear light colored clothing or use clip-on blinking light
- Look left, right then left again
- Devices and earbuds can district you – be aware of surroundings!
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing
- Don’t assume – protect yourself
- When in doubt, wait it out.