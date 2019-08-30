3 shot outside Kalamazoo nightclub near WMU’s campus

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The search is on for a suspect accused of opening fire on three people outside a nightclub.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and S. Howard Street in Kalamazoo near Western Michigan University's campus.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says when officers arrived they observed a large crowd and located two victims upon arrival with apparent gunshot wounds.  A short time later a third victim showed up to a nearby hospital.

All three victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses described a potential suspect vehicle as a yellow Chevy Camaro possibly with black racing stripes, that left the area immediately after the shooting.

The suspect was described as an African American male; unknown age; 6’0 tall; short dreadlocks; no facial hair; wearing a black zip up hoodie; Nike brand t-shirt under the zip up; black pants; and black boots.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

 

