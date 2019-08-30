× 4 arrested after break-in at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people were arrested early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into a business in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to an alarm around 3:18 a.m. to a building near the intersection of Cork and Burdick streets. When they arrived, they saw four people running from the business and found a shattered window and stolen items that were discarded in the parking lot.

A K-9 track found more stolen property and a replica handgun, and eventually located three of the suspects who were arrested. Investigators eventually identified a fourth suspect and took them into custody.

All four are Kalamazoo residents and are facing multiple charges.

Anyone with information on the incident or other recent burglaries is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.