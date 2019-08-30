× Authorities seek missing and endangered woman in Kent Co.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Marta Jo Hieshetter, 65, was last seen by family around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Knapps Corner. She is about 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, and usually wears a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Authorities say she has dementia and is in treatment for cancer and is in danger without her medications.

Hishetter may be with 66-year-old Frederick Stampone, who was last seen in khaki cargo shorts and a white golf shirt with horizontal navy stripes.

They may be in a blue Mustang convertible with a Michigan license plate, No. DLA0681.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.