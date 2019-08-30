Dorian strengthens into a Category 3 major hurricane

Posted 2:28 PM, August 30, 2019, by

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a major Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is “extremely dangerous” and poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.

Dorian was located 445 miles east of the northwest Bahamas at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving northwest at 10 mph.

A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday.

The hurricane was listed as a Category 2 storm Friday morning. Sustained winds as of 5 a.m. this morning were at 105 mph.

The center said additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Florida peninsula. It could make landfall as a category 4 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.