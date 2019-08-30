× Dorian strengthens into a Category 3 major hurricane

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a major Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is “extremely dangerous” and poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.

Dorian was located 445 miles east of the northwest Bahamas at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving northwest at 10 mph.

A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday.

The hurricane was listed as a Category 2 storm Friday morning. Sustained winds as of 5 a.m. this morning were at 105 mph.

The center said additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Florida peninsula. It could make landfall as a category 4 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.