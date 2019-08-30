ADA, Mich. -- Forest Hills Central defeated Jenison, 14-7 on Friday afternoon after the game was postponed at halftime on Thursday evening due to lightning.
Forest Hills Central wins low-scoring week one battle with Jenison
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Jenison football continues to raise the program standard
-
Forest Hills Central to lean on experience offensive line in 2019
-
Forest Hills Central tops Forest Hills Northern for 8th straight regional title
-
8-0 run spurs Rockford past Forest Hills United in regional semifinal
-
-
Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse wins first state title since 2016
-
Forest Hills Central tops Midland for regional title
-
Kevin Sprague’s seven goal night lifts Forest Hills Eastern in state semifinal
-
Keyser keys Grand Haven’s double OT district final win over Mona Shores
-
Hallock and Majick lead Forest Hills Central to conference championship
-
-
Forest Hills Norhern falls in double OT in state final
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Brad Smithison heads to the state finals after best competitive round at regionals