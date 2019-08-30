Friday’s Friend: Bourbon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bourbon is a 4.5-year-old German Shorthair Pointer mix. He would love a family that will take him for long walks and allows him to follow his nose! Bourbon would enjoy scent puzzles and other activities that use both his nose and his brain to solve.

HSWM 2020 Calendar Competition

Have a pet that's calendar-worthy? Any HSWM alumni pets can be entered into the competition. To enter, email a photo of your pet (pet only) along with pet's name, year they were adopted from HSWM, your name, email, and phone number to media@hswestmi.org. Entries will be accepted from until August 30. All entrants will be shown on the website and the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite! Winners will have a professional photo and be featured on one month of the calendar!

Patio Party at One Trick Pony

Join HSWM at One Trick Pony on Tuesday, September 3 from 5-9 p.m. to celebrate the first official dog-friendly patio in Grand Rapids! What better way to end the summer than a patio party with some pups!

Labor Day

HSWM wishes everyone a happy and safe Labor Day! Be sure to keep an eye on pets during any festivities and be mindful of time in the sun or on the water! Provide a dry, shady spot for pets to cool off during the day and make sure ID tags and collars are on!

For more details visit www.hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.