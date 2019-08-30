FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Hidden gems at fall vintage Mercantile Market

Posted 4:32 AM, August 30, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. – Grab your favorite spiced pumpkin spice latte for the return of The Found Cottage Mercantile Market, a highly anticipated fall vintage market taking over the Ottawa Co. Fairgrounds.

Attendees can enjoy two days of vintage and antique vendors, food trucks, clothing boutiques, and handmade artisans from over 100 vendors across America.

Friday early bird shopping is 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, August 30. Tickets are $15 per person, 12 and over, valid for both days. Saturday only tickets are $5 when you pre-buy online, $7 at the door. Shopping Saturday will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kids 11 and under are free.

Fox 17 News will be there Friday with a closer look at the hottest booths and the knowhow to maneuver the crowds.

