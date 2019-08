Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Mich. — Two teams with conference championship goals in mind met up Thursday night in one of the few West Michigan games to finish.

Hopkins took a 22-14 lead when Matt Reynolds punched in a red zone touchdown in the second half, but the Bulldogs didn't go down quietly.

Dalton Hogan took a hand-off 75 yards to the house to bring the score to 22-20. Unfortunately for Ravenna, they were unable to convert on the two-point conversion, allowing Hopkins to sneak away with a 22-20 victory.