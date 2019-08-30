KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- David Arrasmith began his tenure as Kalamazoo United's head football coach on Friday night against Jackson Lumen Christi. After a touchdown run by Christian Bartholomew to cut the deficit to 14-12, United would be stopped on the two-point conversion try as they fall in the first game of the season.
Kalamazoo United falls short in David Arrasmith’s coaching debut
