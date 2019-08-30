Learn how to become a foster parent at free “Get Involved” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The need for foster parenting is great in West Michigan. Hundreds of children are currently in foster care and the number of homes for those kids isn't where it needs to be. So the West Michigan Partnership For Children is hosting a community information event to help introduce those who may be interested in fostering and answer any questions they may have.

"Get Involved" will be a day of free information where guests can learn how to become a foster parent, support foster youth, or support foster parents in the community.

There will be a free catered dinner, childcare, a panel discussion, and community networking and resources.

The "Get Involved" Foster Care event will take place at Eastern Avenue Church on September 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit wmpc.care or Eventbrite.