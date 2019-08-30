FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Learn how to become a foster parent at free “Get Involved” event

Posted 10:48 AM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, August 30, 2019

The need for foster parenting is great in West Michigan. Hundreds of children are currently in foster care and the number of homes for those kids isn't where it needs to be. So the West Michigan Partnership For Children is hosting a community information event to help introduce those who may be interested in fostering and answer any questions they may have.

"Get Involved" will be a day of free information where guests can learn how to become a foster parent, support foster youth, or support foster parents in the community.

There will be a free catered dinner, childcare, a panel discussion, and community networking and resources.

The "Get Involved" Foster Care event will take place at Eastern Avenue Church on September 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit wmpc.care or Eventbrite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.