M-89 reopens after car crash knocks down power lines

Posted 11:20 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, August 30, 2019

FENNVILLE, Mich.  — Power lines across the roadway blocked a highway in Allegan County on Friday night for nearly five hours, following a car accident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted at 11:03 p.m. that all lanes had reopened on east- and west-bound M-89 (Main St)  at Wilson Street.

Allegan County Central Dispatch says the two-car crash resulted in power lines being knocked down at that location, northeast of Hutchins Lake.

The crash occurred around 6:18 p.m. Friday, but dispatchers had no details about how it happened, or on injuries.

EMS, fire and Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the crash.

 

 

