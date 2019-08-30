M-89 reopens after car crash knocks down power lines

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Power lines across the roadway blocked a highway in Allegan County on Friday night for nearly five hours, following a car accident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted at 11:03 p.m. that all lanes had reopened on east- and west-bound M-89 (Main St) at Wilson Street.

Allegan County Central Dispatch says the two-car crash resulted in power lines being knocked down at that location, northeast of Hutchins Lake.

The crash occurred around 6:18 p.m. Friday, but dispatchers had no details about how it happened, or on injuries.

EMS, fire and Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the crash.