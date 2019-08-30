× Man gets prison for threat to Kzoo Social Security office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Florida man will serve a year in prison for making a threat to a social security office in Kalamazoo.

Samuel Santellan, 55, called the office from Florida in December about a rejected disability claim. Investigators say he became angry when he didn’t get the relief he was hoping for and told the clerk he was going to get a gun, go to the office and shoot everyone.

At his sentencing hearing, he claimed to not have possession of a gun and said he had no intentions of carrying out a mass shooting. Authorities didn’t specify if he owned a gun or not but said it took significant resources to find him.