NEWAYGO, Mich. -- Kent City traveled to Newaygo on Friday night to take on the Eagles in a showdown of two playoff teams from 2018. Max Hudson would record three touchdowns on the night for the Eagles to lead them to a 21-14 win.
Max Hudson carries Kent City to win over Newaygo
-
Kent City aims to extend success with a new group in 2019
-
Newaygo looking to make the next step this fall
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
Belding football turns heads at Sparta scrimmage
-
-
Tri County picks up shutout victory over Lakeview in week one
-
Talent at skill positions leads high expectations for Schoolcraft
-
Kent City to host fourth annual 7-on-7 football tournament for Veterans
-
Kent City has best fundraising 7-on-7 tournament for the GR Veterans Home
-
Playoff berth gives Tri County confidence heading into 2019
-
-
New coach, experience to lead Belding football in 2019
-
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, high winds and hail
-
Climax-Scotts wins first eight-man football game over Tri-Unity Christian