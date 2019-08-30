Medical examiner: Saranac boy suffered cardiac arrest

Posted 1:19 PM, August 30, 2019, by

A courtesy photo of Skylar Lasby.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office is closer to determining the cause of death for a Saranac boy who collapsed at football practice this week.

Dr. David Start, Kent County deputy chief medical examiner, said Skylar Lasby suffered cardiac arrest because of cardiac arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat. Lasby was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, where he again went into cardiac arrest from an irregular heartbeat.

Start said there weren’t any signs of significant trauma to Lasby’s heart and there is no evidence of an infectious disease like meningitis. His heart is still being evaluated to figure out what caused the arrhythmia.

Start also said these conditions can’t just suddenly happen to anybody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.