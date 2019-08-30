× Medical examiner: Saranac boy suffered cardiac arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office is closer to determining the cause of death for a Saranac boy who collapsed at football practice this week.

Dr. David Start, Kent County deputy chief medical examiner, said Skylar Lasby suffered cardiac arrest because of cardiac arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat. Lasby was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, where he again went into cardiac arrest from an irregular heartbeat.

Start said there weren’t any signs of significant trauma to Lasby’s heart and there is no evidence of an infectious disease like meningitis. His heart is still being evaluated to figure out what caused the arrhythmia.

Start also said these conditions can’t just suddenly happen to anybody.