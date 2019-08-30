Moelker Orchards hosting Pie Flight Party

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you love pie but can't decide which flavor you love most, there is a Pie Flight Party planned at a local orchard.

Moelker Orchards and Farm Market, 9265 Kenowa Avenue SW in Grand Rapids is hosting two upcoming Pie Flight parties on September 7 and November 2 from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

You can get three samples of their famous handmade pie for $5 or six samples for $9. All pies are made from scratch in their bakery, the Old Bell Bakery.

You can choose from flavors like cherry crumble, apple, cherry berry, peach, blueberry, and dutch apple.

You can learn more about the event here. 

Moelker also has fall activities like U-pick Apples, U-pick pumpkins, horse-drawn wagon rides, story time at the orchard, and orchard tours for schools.

