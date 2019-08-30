Montague shuts out Reed City in week one victory

MONTAGUE, Mich. -- Montague looked to pick up where the program left off in 2018 after a trip to Ford Field for the state finals. On Friday night, the Wildcats picked up a 42-0 victory over Reed City.
