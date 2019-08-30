Niles police seek suspects in armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES, Mich. — Niles police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station earlier this month.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 at the Admiral gas station at 640 Chicago Rd.

Surveillance video shows two suspects entering the gas station with firearms, approaching the clerk with guns drawn and taking money from the cash register.

Anyone who has information on the robbery is asked to call the Niles Police Department at 269-683-0404 or anonymously text their tip to 274-637 with keyword “tipnilespd.”