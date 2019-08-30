FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Niles police seek suspects in armed robbery

Posted 11:31 AM, August 30, 2019, by

NILES, Mich. — Niles police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station earlier this month.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 at the Admiral gas station at 640 Chicago Rd.

Surveillance video shows two suspects entering the gas station with firearms, approaching the clerk with guns drawn and taking money from the cash register.

Anyone who has information on the robbery is asked to call the Niles Police Department at 269-683-0404 or anonymously text their tip to 274-637 with keyword “tipnilespd.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.