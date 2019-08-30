Police, paramedics respond to two motorcycle crashes in West Michigan

Alto, Mich.  — Kent County Dispatch says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday night in the southeastern section of the county. It was one of two injury accidents involving motorcycles in West Michigan

The location was just south of the intersection of 84th Street and Alden Nash Avenue, around 7:34 p.m.

The Dispatch Authority could not provide information about the extent of the injuries, but emergency responders were on the scene for quite a while.

Michigan State Police responded to the crash, as did Alto-Bowne  Fire-Rescue.

Elsewhere, a car and a motorcycle collided in Calhoun County around 9:26 p.m. Friday. Calhoun County Central Dispatch told FOX 17 the injuries were serious, but who was involved and other details weren’t immediately available.

Dispatch said the crash occurred on E. Michigan Avenue, east of 11th Road. That’s near Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

