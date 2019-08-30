FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Saranac football shows support for late middle-schooler during first game

Posted 12:01 AM, August 30, 2019, by

BEAL CITY, Mich. -- The Saranac High School football team starting their season with heavy hearts after the tragic death of middle-schooler Skylar Lasby.

Lasby died after collapsing on the field during a youth football practice.

The signs of support in honor of Skylar Lasby are seen across Saranac and more than 60 miles away in Beal City, where the Saranac High School Redskins took on the Beal City Aggies to start the season.

Before kick-off, Saranac Superintendent Jason Smith spoke to the crowd asking for prayers for Skylar's family and the Saranac community.

Superintendent Jason Smith spoke to the crowd here in Beal City saying theirs nothing Skylar loved more than football.

"A message from Skylar’s parents this morning, please have the kids play hard at the game tonight, Skylar’s favorite thing is football," Smith, said.

After a moment of silence, Saranac players took the field donning Skylar’s number 2 on each of their helmets, cheerleaders on the sidelines  had their faces painted with the same number.

In support the Beal City Boosters are donating proceeds from Thursday night's 50/50 raffle to Skylar’s family in Saranac.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.