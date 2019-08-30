Saranac football shows support for late middle-schooler during first game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAL CITY, Mich. -- The Saranac High School football team starting their season with heavy hearts after the tragic death of middle-schooler Skylar Lasby.

Lasby died after collapsing on the field during a youth football practice.

The signs of support in honor of Skylar Lasby are seen across Saranac and more than 60 miles away in Beal City, where the Saranac High School Redskins took on the Beal City Aggies to start the season.

Before kick-off, Saranac Superintendent Jason Smith spoke to the crowd asking for prayers for Skylar's family and the Saranac community.

Superintendent Jason Smith spoke to the crowd here in Beal City saying theirs nothing Skylar loved more than football.

"A message from Skylar’s parents this morning, please have the kids play hard at the game tonight, Skylar’s favorite thing is football," Smith, said.

After a moment of silence, Saranac players took the field donning Skylar’s number 2 on each of their helmets, cheerleaders on the sidelines had their faces painted with the same number.

In support the Beal City Boosters are donating proceeds from Thursday night's 50/50 raffle to Skylar’s family in Saranac.