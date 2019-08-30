HOWARD CITY, Mich. -- Tri County made the playoffs for the first time since 2004 last season and on Friday night, the Vikings picked up a 35-0 win over Lakeview to start the 2019 campaign.
Tri County picks up shutout victory over Lakeview in week one
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Playoff berth gives Tri County confidence heading into 2019
-
Climax-Scotts wins first eight-man football game over Tri-Unity Christian
-
Holton has a new coach and new confidence after semifinal run
-
Police search for four suspects in gun theft
-
-
Newaygo looking to make the next step this fall
-
Photos: Suspects sought in Montcalm Co. gun theft
-
Youth camp gives teens a look at law enforcement
-
Stecco’s five goal night helps East Grand Rapids advance to the state semifinals
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
-
Rain, low visibility cause milk tanker to flip in Ottawa County
-
Phish fans concerned about plague-infected prairie dogs in Colorado
-
MSP arrests suspect in Montcalm Co. robberies