Unity Christian stuns Allendale late in wild week one finish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- It certainly wasn't ideal but Allendale and Unity Christian were back on the field at 9 AM on Friday morning after lightning postponed the second half on Thursday night.

Friday featured a back-and-forth second half, including the Crusaders pulled ahead, 28-12 in the third quarter before the Falcons responded, tying the game 28-28 minutes later. After a Malekhi Ubande touchdown run for the Crusaders with minutes left in the fourth quarter, Unity Christian pulled ahead 34-28. The Falcons would then answer with a quarterback keeper by Adam Hotovy. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Air Force commit and Allendale senior, Owen Burk would plunge into the endzone to give the Falcons a 36-34 lead. Burk would find the endzone four times on the ground.

The game would come to a touchdown strike from Crusaders senior quarterback Isaac TeSlaa who found fellow senior Austin Schuiteman in the corner of the endzone to give Unity the 40-36 lead with just seconds left. The Crusaders improve to 1-0 on the new season.