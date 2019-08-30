FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Watch planes fly through the sky at the Wolverine Skyhawks Labor Day Airshow

Posted 11:26 AM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, August 30, 2019

Take to the skies while still leaving your feet firmly planted on the ground with the Wolverine Skyhawks Model Aviation Club. The club just celebrated their 50th anniversary and is hosting their annual Labor Day RC Airshow on September 2.

Located at the Wolverine Skyhawks Field, located at 3540 West Street in Cedar Springs, Radio Control Aircraft Pilots will be demonstrating their skills with all types of remote-controlled aircraft.

There will also be food and dessert trucks available on site.

The Labor Day Airshow will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To get a complete show schedule, visit wolverineskyhawks.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.