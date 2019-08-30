Watch planes fly through the sky at the Wolverine Skyhawks Labor Day Airshow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take to the skies while still leaving your feet firmly planted on the ground with the Wolverine Skyhawks Model Aviation Club. The club just celebrated their 50th anniversary and is hosting their annual Labor Day RC Airshow on September 2.

Located at the Wolverine Skyhawks Field, located at 3540 West Street in Cedar Springs, Radio Control Aircraft Pilots will be demonstrating their skills with all types of remote-controlled aircraft.

There will also be food and dessert trucks available on site.

The Labor Day Airshow will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To get a complete show schedule, visit wolverineskyhawks.com.