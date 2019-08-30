Wyoming Lee holds 24-6 lead over Calvin Christian, game postponed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. — Two former OK Silver foes met on the gridiron Thursday night as independents.

Calvin Christian went to Wyoming Lee and immediately started the scoring, jumping out to a 6-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown from quarterback Grant Hekman to Corbin Bakhuyzen.

Wyoming Lee responded immediately by taking its ensuing drive all the way down the field. Running back Emilio Vaughan finished off the drive with a 30-yard scamper to tie the game at 6-6.

Early in the second quarter, Wyoming Lee scored again when Elijah Beckwith found the end zone on a 19-yard dash.

The game was postponed to Friday with Wyoming Lee leading 24-6.