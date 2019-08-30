FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Wyoming Lee holds 24-6 lead over Calvin Christian, game postponed

Posted 12:42 AM, August 30, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich. — Two former OK Silver foes met on the gridiron Thursday night as independents.

Calvin Christian went to Wyoming Lee and immediately started the scoring, jumping out to a 6-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown from quarterback Grant Hekman to Corbin Bakhuyzen.

Wyoming Lee responded immediately by taking its ensuing drive all the way down the field. Running back Emilio Vaughan finished off the drive with a 30-yard scamper to tie the game at 6-6.

Early in the second quarter, Wyoming Lee scored again when Elijah Beckwith found the end zone on a 19-yard dash.

The game was postponed to Friday with Wyoming Lee leading 24-6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.