ODESSA TWP. Mich. — A woman succumb to her injuries at a crash Saturday morning.

Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating what happened, but believe speed was a component.

The 31 year-old Sunfield woman has not been identified by police and was driving alone just after 1 a.m. on Musgrove Highway near Harwood Road at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.