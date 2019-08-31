Fall in love with Grand Haven in a helicopter this Labor Day Weekend

Posted 8:36 AM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, August 31, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - MI Flight Aviation is bringing their helicopter to the shoreline for Labor Day rides as low as $40.

Brought back by popular demand, the company is scheduling flights for the public through September 2nd. Some of the sights include arial views of the downtown area and Michigan shoreline. Meantime, the public can schedule rides or learn more on the company's Facebook page before taking to the skies this holiday weekend.

The company has a variety of tour options:

1.) Beachin Tour: $40 per person

2.) Goin' Coastal Tour: $100 per person

3.) The Sunsetter Tour: $100 per person

4.) Downtown Grand Rapids Tour: $175 per person

MI Aviation is offering rides from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. until Monday night, now working with the city and Grand Haven Airport to open a permanent location offering rides seven days a week. Follow the company online for possible future dates and flights.

