Overnight fire destroys Michigan landmark Dublin General Store near Wellston

Posted 12:25 PM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, August 31, 2019

Photo Gallery

WELLSTON, Mich. — Emergency crews have been battling a fire at a popular northern Lower Peninsula landmark since early Saturday morning.

According to the Manistee News Advocate, the fire destroyed the Dublin General Store after first being reported shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters from eight departments were still at the scene Saturday afternoon.

The store is a family owned business that first opened back in 1935. It is best known for manufacturing more than 50 varieties of home-cured jerky.

The store also sells spices and cheeses among many other items.

It is located in the Huron-Manistee National Forests at 18372 Hoxeyville Road, west of the intersection of Hoxeyville and Seaman Road just southeast of Wellston.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.