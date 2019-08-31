GR triathlete crashes twice at World Triathlon, but still finishes second

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday got off to a rough start for Grand Rapids triathlete and two-time world champion Todd Buckingham in Switzerland. But the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital employee didn’t let that keep him down – literally.

Buckingham had two bike crashes in the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final sprint-division race. But after another biker cut him off in the morning race, he got back up and managed to finish second in his division’s age group.

Mary Free Bed spokesman Chris Mills forwarded to FOX 17 some photos that Todd’s father, Tim Buckingham, took at Saturday’s competitions. Chris says Todd still has a chance Sunday to repeat as world champion in Sunday’s race: the Olympic distance triathlon.

The seven-time national champion in triathlon and duathlon is one of about 4,000 athletes from 50 countries competing this weekend.

Todd Buckingham was the 2018 ITU Age Group World Championships Olympic distance triathlon overall winner, as well as taking first place in the 2018 ITU Age Group World Championships sprint-distance triathlon in his age (30 to 34 years) group.

He is an exercise physiologist (Phd) at Mary Free Bed, in their new Sports Rehabilitation Performance Lab.

You can follow how Todd is doing in Switzerland online or via an app.