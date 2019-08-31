Grand Rapids Catholic Central notches road win over River Rouge

Posted 12:02 AM, August 31, 2019, by

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central picked up a quality win at River Rouge, 17-14 on Friday night to start the 2019 season. Joseph Silveri threw for a 21-yard touchdown and ran for a 14-yard score before a 29-yard field goal gave the Cougars the victory late in the fourth quarter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.