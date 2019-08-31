Grand Rapids Catholic Central notches road win over River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central picked up a quality win at River Rouge, 17-14 on Friday night to start the 2019 season. Joseph Silveri threw for a 21-yard touchdown and ran for a 14-yard score before a 29-yard field goal gave the Cougars the victory late in the fourth quarter.
