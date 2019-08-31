GRPD seeks help from WI, OH, and AZ to find person of interest in double murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has reached out to media and police in several states to find answers after the murder of Cherletta Baber-Bey and Keyona Griffin.

In a Facebook post, the department said they contacted officials in Milwaukee, Columbus and Phoenix in hopes of finding Derrell Brown. who is wanted for questioning for the double murder case from March of 2019.

Previously, a judge ordered investigators to send Brown to Grand Rapids wherever in the U.S. that he may be picked up. A reward of $2,000 dollars is also being offered for tips on his current location.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Silent Observer over the phone at (616) 774-2345, or on their website, silentoberver.org.