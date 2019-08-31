× Kent County crash seriously injures motorcycle rider

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt when an SUV pulled out in front of him Friday evening.

At 7:31 p.m. Friday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 84th Street in Kent County,. The investigation showed that a 67-year-old Alto man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Alden Nash when a Ford SUV driven by a 30-year-old Freeport woman was westbound on 84th and pulled into the motorcycle’s path of travel and the two collided.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries while the SUV driver was not injured.

The SUV driver is cooperating with law enforcement as the incident remains under investigation by MSP.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, the Alto Fire Department and LIFE Ambulance Service.