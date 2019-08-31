Man returned to China after body armor found in luggage

Posted 6:24 PM, August 31, 2019, by

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who had body armor in his luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and weapons at a residence where he was staying in the Detroit area has been returned to China.

Customs and Border Protection officials said Friday that agents found the armor and other tactical apparel Aug. 18 at the airport west of Detroit in Romulus when the man arrived from Beijing. The man failed to declare the items.

A search of a Detroit-area home turned up an assault-type rifle, several handguns, high-capacity magazines and bump stock devices.

Officials said the man was rerouted back to China on another flight. His name and reason for being in the United States were not released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.