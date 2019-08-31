Michigan takes 27-14 halftime lead against Blue Raiders

Posted 9:18 PM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21PM, August 31, 2019

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.  — The Michigan Wolverines started their season a little sluggishly Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee, but went into full throttle before the end of the first half.

Quarterback Shea Patterson was hit after a 13-yard on the first series from scrimmage, giving the Blue Raiders good field position. They turned it into a touchdown moments later on an Asher O’Hara 18-yard touchdown scamper.

Jay Moody booted a 34-yard field goal for the Wolverines, to make it 7-3 following a 57-yard drive. Before the first quarter was over, Patterson connected with Tarik Black on a 36-yard TD toss. Quinn Nordin’s extra point gave Michigan 10-7 lead.

In the second stanza, Patterson hit Nico Collins on a 28-yard scoring strike to complete a 4-play, 67-yard drive that expanded the lead to 17-7. A nice catch with a defender draped on him. Michigan scored another touchdown with a 28-yard Sean McKeon touchdown grab with 7:08 left in the first half, making it 24-7 after the extra-point conversion.

O’hara led Middle Tennessee 33 yards down the field a couple minutes before halftime – connecting with Jarrin Pierce on a two-yard touchdown with 2:12 left in the first half. Michigan quickly drove downfield after it got the ball back and Moody’s 27-yard field goal sent the Wolverines to the locker room with a 27-14 lead.

