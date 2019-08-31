Serious-injury crash on I-94 near Galesburg

Posted 7:15 PM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, August 31, 2019

M-DOT camera screen-capture of I-94 crash backup: 8-31-2019

GALESBURG, Mich.  — A Michigan State Police spokesman says serious injuries resulted from a traffic crash on eastbound I-94 Saturday afternoon in eastern Kalamazoo County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it happened west of the Galesburg exit sometime before 4 p.m. All lanes reopened around 6 p.m., per M-DOT.

MSP says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is the primary police agency handling the crash investigation.

No early details were available about what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or who was injured.

FOX 17 has a call in to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and will post an update once we hear back.

