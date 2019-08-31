Some sunshine and tranquil Saturday, a few showers ahead for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A tranquil Saturday is in order with a mixture of sun and clouds around West Michigan. The next system to affect us will be sending some high and mid-level clouds our way today filtering and dimming sunshine as we go along. Highs head for the middle 70s. The forecast stays dry through this evening for those of you looking to get out and about around the region.

Our chance for showers holds off until overnight and more likely toward daybreak Sunday. Scattered showers will be with us into the afternoon tomorrow but it will not be raining at all times. Mostly cloudy skies are likely to be the rule however. Look for temps to top out in the lower 70s or so on the back half of our weekend.

Labor Day Monday is to bring a mix of sun and clouds and warmer numbers around 80 degrees. The next best chance for a widespread rain is likely to come on Tuesday afternoon / evening. Some heavier downpours and, perhaps if the timing is correct, gustier thunderstorms could become a possibility as a cold front and associated upper-level disturbance approach from the west.

Drier and quieter weather are likely to set in for the late workweek time frame with sunshine and temps in the 70s.