Dozens march for ‘medical freedom’ in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple dozen people marched in downtown Saturday night, they say they are standing up for freedom of choice when it comes to vaccinations.

Locals involved with the group Michiganders for Political Freedom marched with signs around Calder Plaza to Rosa Parks circle.

The groups claims not to be ‘pro’ or anti-vaccination but say they want to spark nationwide conversation when it comes to government overreach.

“I’m for choice; that we have a right to choose to vaccinate or not vaccinate. If you want to vaccinate, absolutely I encourage you to do that. But if you don’t and you religiously object to that, if you philosophically have done the research and found that they are more dangerous than the actual diseases you should have a right to say no, not for me and not for my family,” March Leader Maija Hahn, said.

Right now, the state of Michigan allows parents to get vaccine waivers for kids based on medical reasons, or religious and philosophical beliefs.